Getty Image

The Republican Party hasn’t decided how it’s going to react to the revelation that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s, among several other offenses. While pundits and several political figures in Alabama dug in and began defending Moore almost immediately, national Republicans have been quicker to say that Moore should step aside if the charges are true. While the National Republican Senatorial Committee has already cut off its funding of Moore, one Alabama lawmaker has his own idea idea to fix this mess: prosecute Moore’s accusers for staying silent for so long.

Republican State Rep. Ed Henry said the allegations are politically motivated since the special election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones will be held next month, via the Cullman Times:

“The idea that accusations like this would stop his campaign is ludicrous. If this was a habit, like you’ve read with Bill Cosby and millions of dollars paid to settle cases and years of witnesses, that would be one thing … You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as he’s run [for office and been in the news … If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years. I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”

Rep. Henry continued to say “establishment” Republicans who called for Moore to step aside were “goobers” and “cowards.”

“I’m not buying it. It’s too easy for someone to make these accusations,” Henry said, ignoring the fact that most sexual assault goes unreported because of statements like the one’s he’s making.

(Via The Cullman Times)