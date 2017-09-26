Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Monday night, CNN held a live healthcare debate featuring Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) over the upcoming Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill sponsored by the former, which will likely be voted on this week. But because this is the world we live in now, about a half an hour before the debate was to start, President Trump tweeted a nearly six-and-a-half long video made up of various clips of Senator John McCain (R-AZ) claiming he wanted to repeal Obamacare.

The clip was yet another attack waged by Trump on the ailing war hero, after McCain made it clear that he would not be voting on the unpopular GOP bill. When asked if it was “helpful” for Trump to be attacking McCain over the bill, however, Senator Graham had a decidedly different attitude.

He’s one of my dearest friends in the world and Senator John McCain can do whatever the damn he wants to, he’s earned that right. John has said he wants to repeal and replace Obamacare. He’s voted in 2015 to repeal Obamacare through the same process. He also says he wants to have a bipartisan solution. The difference between John and myself is I really don’t see much space here. If I thought I did, I would tell you otherwise.

After making it clear that McCain is also not in favor of Berniecare or socialized medicine, he continued, choked up with emotion:

John, if you’re listening: If we fall short we’ll try to have a better process. Nobody respects you more than I do. So to any American who’s got a problem with John McCain’s vote, all I can tell you is John McCain was willing to die for this country and he can vote any way he wants to and it doesn’t matter to me.

In these tumultuous times, this is exactly the sort of decorum we need from our elected officials — since we’re clearly not going to see it coming from the executive branch.

