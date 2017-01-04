A Commuter Train Derails In Brooklyn, Causing ‘Total Chaos’ And Injuring Dozens Of People

01.04.17

Early Wednesday morning, a A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) commuter rail train derailed and crashed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, New York. According to one witness interviewed by the local CBS affiliate, the scene became “total chaos” following a “loud impact” that propelled her and other passengers out of their seats. Initial reports suggested around 20 people on and nearby the train had been injured by the crash, but the FDNY subsequently upped the tally to 37 “non life-threatening” injuries in a tweet.

Passenger Aaron D. Neufeld tweeted about the derailment moments after it happened. “My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn,” he said, adding: “Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured.” Neufeld accompanied the hashtagged tweet with four images from the scene at Atlantic Terminal.

