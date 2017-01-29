Getty Image

Numerous companies have taken a stand against President Trump’s executive actions regarding immigration this week. Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla inventor Elon Musk, and many others criticized the decision and attempted to offer solutions to their affected employees. Meanwhile, where tech meets transport, both Uber and Lyft have been thrust in the middle of the conversation — both for drastically different reasons.

Lyft responded to Trump’s executive orders by pledging to donate $1 million to the ACLU, citing the company’s desire to represent a world that is “diverse, inclusive and safe”: