A Deadly Knife Attack At A Marseille Train Station Is Being Treated As Terrorism By French Authorities

#Terrorism #France
10.01.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The southern French port city of Marseille has seen another violent, high-profile incident — the third in as many months — with Sunday’s events unfolding at the Saint-Charles train station. There, police say that a knife-wielding assailant entered the station and killed two women before being fatally shot by military police. In addition, authorities are investigating the incident as terrorism and are currently probing any ties that the suspect may have had to terror organizations.

The attacks were gruesome, as the BBC relays. The suspect reportedly slit one woman’s throat before repeatedly stabbing another woman to death. Reuters adds word from witnesses, who say that the suspect shouted, “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) while he carried out the violence.

Details remains scarce as the situation continues to unfold, although French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he was en route to the scene.

Currently, all traffic with the train station has been halted while the area remains secured.

Marseille has seen two other high-profile attacks in recent months. In mid September, an acid attack — also at the Saint-Charles train station — left a group of tourists hospitalized. And in late August, a van killed one person while ramming into multiple bus stops. Neither of these incidents were determined to be terrorism, but authorities are viewing today’s attack through a different lens.

(Via CNN & BBC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terrorism#France
TAGSFRANCEMarseilleterrorism

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 2 days ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP