A day after being fired from the TODAY show for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” Matt Lauer released a statement expressing his “sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.” He didn’t deny the charges leveled against him, including that he “had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside” in order to “welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him,” but Lauer also claimed that he’s being “mischaracterized.”

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took over Thursday’s broadcast.