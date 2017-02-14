An Exasperated Matt Lauer Tells Kellyanne Conway That Her Explanation Of Flynn’s Resignation ‘Makes No Sense’

new-byline-photo-andrew-husband-cropped
News & Entertainment Writer
02.14.17 7 Comments

Between the ongoing controversy regarding her “Bowling Green massacre” comment and Saturday Night Live‘s awkward skit featuring a Fatal Attraction-inspired spat between her and CNN’s Jake Tapper, Kellyanne Conway is facing a rather tough week at work. To make matters worse, Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation from the national security advisor post following backlash over his allegedly improper behavior with Russian officials is only extending the presidential counselor’s “case of the Mondays” into Tuesday morning with her appearance on Today with Matt Lauer. Needless to say, her attempted explanation of the matter didn’t sit well with the morning show co-host.

“Yesterday on MSNBC you said that Michael Flynn enjoyed the full confidence of the president, Sean Spicer later said the president was evaluating the situation, and then Michael Flynn resigns overnight,” Lauer began before directing his attention back to Conway. “Were you out of the loop on this?” Despite its abruptness (and Lauer’s past prowess as a town hall moderator), the Today host’s question was fair. After all, Conway was ready for it:

“No, not at all. Both were true. The president is very loyal, he’s a very loyal person, and by night’s end Michael Flynn had decided it was best to resign. He knew he’d become a lightening rod and he made that decision.”

Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

