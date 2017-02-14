Between the ongoing controversy regarding her “Bowling Green massacre” comment and Saturday Night Live‘s awkward skit featuring a Fatal Attraction-inspired spat between her and CNN’s Jake Tapper, Kellyanne Conway is facing a rather tough week at work. To make matters worse, Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation from the national security advisor post following backlash over his allegedly improper behavior with Russian officials is only extending the presidential counselor’s “case of the Mondays” into Tuesday morning with her appearance on Today with Matt Lauer. Needless to say, her attempted explanation of the matter didn’t sit well with the morning show co-host.

“Yesterday on MSNBC you said that Michael Flynn enjoyed the full confidence of the president, Sean Spicer later said the president was evaluating the situation, and then Michael Flynn resigns overnight,” Lauer began before directing his attention back to Conway. “Were you out of the loop on this?” Despite its abruptness (and Lauer’s past prowess as a town hall moderator), the Today host’s question was fair. After all, Conway was ready for it: