WATCH: @MLauer‘s full interview with @kellyannepolls on departure of #MichaelFlynn https://t.co/PZ1PGtACUY
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2017
Between the ongoing controversy regarding her “Bowling Green massacre” comment and Saturday Night Live‘s awkward skit featuring a Fatal Attraction-inspired spat between her and CNN’s Jake Tapper, Kellyanne Conway is facing a rather tough week at work. To make matters worse, Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation from the national security advisor post following backlash over his allegedly improper behavior with Russian officials is only extending the presidential counselor’s “case of the Mondays” into Tuesday morning with her appearance on Today with Matt Lauer. Needless to say, her attempted explanation of the matter didn’t sit well with the morning show co-host.
“Yesterday on MSNBC you said that Michael Flynn enjoyed the full confidence of the president, Sean Spicer later said the president was evaluating the situation, and then Michael Flynn resigns overnight,” Lauer began before directing his attention back to Conway. “Were you out of the loop on this?” Despite its abruptness (and Lauer’s past prowess as a town hall moderator), the Today host’s question was fair. After all, Conway was ready for it:
“No, not at all. Both were true. The president is very loyal, he’s a very loyal person, and by night’s end Michael Flynn had decided it was best to resign. He knew he’d become a lightening rod and he made that decision.”
She’s looking weak. Wonder how much longer it’ll be until the Big Orange Baby fires her.
I hear Katrina Pierson is available.
Seriously she looks like she’s about to give up
They all thought they could just come into the White House and wing-it. Turns out when you actually have to give real answers, and can’t just ignore questions, shit gets real.
Look at the state department (Psaki et all) in previous conferences and you will see you really can wing it.
What you can’t have is winging combined with an unprecedented scrutiny by the media.
I’m not talking about press conferences, I’m talking about the whole administration.
I now hear the “hurry up and find an air bubble – sonic is about to drown” music in the background whenever she speaks