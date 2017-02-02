Majority Of Senators Speaking Out Against #MuslimBan

02.02.17

Senator John McCain is trying to mend fences with Australia after Donald Trump reportedly got huffy with the country’s prime minister on a phone call. McCain called Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Joe Hockey on Thursday, relating that the U.S. values its support.

During a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the president criticized the “worst deal ever” for the U.S. to honor a refugee agreement, and he boasted about his electoral college win. It was an abrupt call, which may have created a beef with one of the U.S.’ most loyal allies. So, McCain called Hockey to help diffuse the situation. The Arizona senator said in a statement that he wanted to express his support for the strong bond between the U.S. and Australia:

“[I] honor the sacrifice of the Australians who have served and are serving by our side, and remain committed to the safer, freer, and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote … In short, Australia is one of America’s oldest friends and staunchest allies. We are united by ties of family and friendship, mutual interests and common values, and shared sacrifice in wartime.”

McCain did not mention anything about the refugee agreement that Trump does not like. MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin posted McCain’s full statement on Twitter.

(Via The Hill)

