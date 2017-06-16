Sandy Hook Families Are Threatening To Sue NBC News If Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones Interview Airs

The families of those killed in Sandy Hook were already upset with NBC and Megyn Kelly for conducting an interview with InfoWars’ Alex Jones. One Sandy Hook organization already went so far as to remove Kelly as the honorary chair of their annual dinner, and now the families have come out and threatened to take legal action against NBC News should the channel move forward with the interview at all. According to The Los Angeles Times, the families have sent a letter to NBC via their law firm Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder claiming that the channel is inflicting harm on the victims’ families by moving forward with the airing as planned. The letter includes such pointed passages as,

“Airing Ms. Kelly’s interview implicitly endorses the notion that Mr. Jones’ lies are actually ‘claims’ that are worthy of serious debate; and in doing so it exponentially enhances the suffering and distress of our clients.”

