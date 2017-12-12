On Tuesday morning, Megyn Kelly spoke with a woman named Melinda McGillivray, who claims she was groped by Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago 13 years ago in 2003, when she was just 23 years old. McGillivray recalls being invited to attend a concert at Trump’s Florida estate by her friend Ken Davidoff, who was photographing the event. At one point McGillivray found herself backstage with Davidoff in what she calls a half moon formation, along with Regis Philbin and his wife, Ray Charles, as well as Donald and Melania.

“The next thing you know, I felt a grab on my right side,” McGillivray said. “I quickly turned to look at what this is, initially think this is Ken’s camera bag, but to my surprise it’s Donald. He’s standing a foot and a half away from me so his hand had to reach out and touch me.”

McGillivray went on to say that she looked at Trump, who was looking “stone cold” at Charles, and that the moment left her completely flustered. “Just to clarify,” asked Kelly, “He grabbed your rear end?” “On the right side, so I turned to look up at him, McGillivray continued. “And he’s just standing there, didn’t even acknowledge me, if he had accidentally nudged me he could have said excuse me, but he said nothing. He knew what he did and I could see it on his face, the look of guilt.”