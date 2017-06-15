Getty Image

As the special investigation into a possible obstruction of justice continues, the American people on both sides of the aisle can’t look away from the train wreck that is Trump’s administration. However, the depressing nature of politics these days has left many scrambling to find some sort of distraction. Enter our First Lady.

Melania Trump has finally joined her husband in the White House now that their son, Barron, has finished his school year in New York City. On top of taking a major financial burden off of the residents of NYC, Melania’s presence has also given Twitter some new fodder for the next great hashtag: #MelaniaUpdatesTheWH.

While many enjoyed the apparent disdain she had for her husband’s physical touch while on their world tour, they are once again taking aim at the gilded lifestyle that has become synonymous with the Trump name. Bizarre, diamond eating photo shoots aside, the jokes almost write themselves

Diamonds for breakfast served by Chinese children imported from Ivanka's factories. #MelaniaUpdatesTheWH pic.twitter.com/oZezMwEP4w — Take Ivanka to Work (@IvankaToWorkDay) June 14, 2017

Creates a secret room to get away from her husband #MelaniaUpdatesTheWH pic.twitter.com/yPAJum2lGz — MG 🌼 (@FeministRocks) June 14, 2017

JFK's portrait replaced by a portrait of Donald's grandfather #MelaniaUpdatesTheWH pic.twitter.com/2n5Drv6O4M — Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) June 14, 2017

Changes all photos and paintings in the WH so they reflect her unbridled joy and happiness. #MelaniaUpdatesTheWH pic.twitter.com/Xo3pduJDri — Linda (@lindachilders1) June 14, 2017

#MelaniaUpdatesTheWH with a big beautiful Wall between her bedroom & the Idiot-inChief's room. Also considering a travel ban in hallway area — Chi One (@ChiOneToo) June 14, 2017