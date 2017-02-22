Getty Image

Michael Moore has, in typical Michael Moore fashion, been one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics. The documentary filmmaker has accused the president of “squatting” in the White House, penned an open letter urging Ivanka to help her “deranged” dad, and bluntly stated that “Donald Trump Is Gonna Get Us Killed.” And yet, Moore doesn’t think all hope is lost.

In a new post on his website, the Bowling for Columbine director wrote an “Easy-to-Follow 10-Point Plan to Stop Trump.” After noting that the president is in “deep trouble” and caught in a — to quote Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who turned down the Head of National Security gig — “sh*t sandwich,” Moore laid out his steps to “succeed in halting the dark force that is Trump.”

They are:

1. THE DAILY CALL (“You must call Congress every day”)

2. THE MONTHLY VISIT (“Your member of Congress has a local office in your town or somewhere nearby. So do both of your U.S. Senators”)