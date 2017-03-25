Judge Gorsuch's Confirmation Hearing Gets Heated

Michael Moore Warns Democrats About Celebrating Too Soon Over Trumpcare: ‘This Is Not The Time To Throw Some Kind Of Party’

03.25.17 2 hours ago

In the wake of Republicans pulling a bill that would repeal Obamacare, the Democrats are dusting their shoulders off a bit. The GOP worked tirelessly for years to repeal President Obama’s healthcare act, with House Speaker Paul Ryan even saying he’s been dreaming of cutting healthcare since his frat boy, keg sipping days. But now the “Trumpcare” bill was pulled at the last minute on Friday for lack of support and some Democrats are celebrating the bill’s demise. One person not celebrating is director Michael Moore who said it’s fine to toot your own horn for a bit, just don’t get arrogant.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Friday night, the Bowling for Columbine director said they shouldn’t take Donald Trump’s recent comments about healthcare lightly. On Friday, Trump lambasted the Democrats for the “Trumpcare” failure, adding once Obamacare “explodes” then he will work with them again on healthcare. Moore seems to think this is a real threat and Democrats shouldn’t let it slide:

“This is not the time for the Democrats to gloat or throw some kind of party. This is the time we have to now double down. Please understand that Trump is telling you the truth when he tells you that ObamaCare is going to explode or implode. They are going to actively make sure that that happens.”

