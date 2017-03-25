Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the wake of Republicans pulling a bill that would repeal Obamacare, the Democrats are dusting their shoulders off a bit. The GOP worked tirelessly for years to repeal President Obama’s healthcare act, with House Speaker Paul Ryan even saying he’s been dreaming of cutting healthcare since his frat boy, keg sipping days. But now the “Trumpcare” bill was pulled at the last minute on Friday for lack of support and some Democrats are celebrating the bill’s demise. One person not celebrating is director Michael Moore who said it’s fine to toot your own horn for a bit, just don’t get arrogant.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Friday night, the Bowling for Columbine director said they shouldn’t take Donald Trump’s recent comments about healthcare lightly. On Friday, Trump lambasted the Democrats for the “Trumpcare” failure, adding once Obamacare “explodes” then he will work with them again on healthcare. Moore seems to think this is a real threat and Democrats shouldn’t let it slide: