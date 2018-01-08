Michael Wolff Refutes Steve Bannon’s Claim Of Not Accusing Don Jr. Of Treason

01.08.18

Michael Wolff dropped by Morning Joe early Monday to discuss his explosive tell-all, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. During the nearly 30-minute-long conversation, Wolff reiterated many of his points regarding Donald Trump’s fitness for office and the general chaos behind-the-scenes in the West Wing. At one point however, Mika Brzezinski brought up “Sloppy” Steve Bannon’s weekend apology, in which he insisted that it was Paul Manafort he intended to accuse of treason while being interviewed for the book — not Donald Trump Jr., as it has been widely reported. Bannon also allegedly insinuated that they were “going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

As Joe Scarborough pointed out, Bannon’s apology may have had something to do with the fact that Don Jr. is actually a “superstar” among the alt-right base, something he likely didn’t realize until the book came out. “Listen I like Steve, I’m grateful for the time he gave me, the insights he gave me,” Wolff stated. “And I don’t want to put him in more hot water than he is already in, but…” “That statement is false,” Scarborough interjected. “It was not directed at Manafort, it was directed directly at Don Jr.,” Wolff admitted.

Welp, best of luck to Steve — it sounds like he’s going to need it.

