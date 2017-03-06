Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was poorly holding down the fort on Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, Morning Joe was hashing out the mess on MSNBC. Both the FBI’s James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (along with Obama) have denied that the surveillance took place. However, Trump read the story on Breitbart, so — to him — it must be true. Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski can’t believe “the former head of Breitbart appears to be handing the president some fake news,” and Trump is “riffing on it.”

Brzezinski was in nearly in tears towards the end of this clip, in which she urged Sanders and other people defending Trump to “think of the endgame,” because she fears there may be one right now. Joe Scarborough agreed and lashed out at Trump for making charges against a previous president and the FBI, which he said is “completely reckless.” Scarborough also said that he spoke to several White House sources, and everyone (other than Sanders) is confused about what the heck Trump was thinking during his Saturday tweetstorm. Brzezinski, quite frankly, is freaked out:

“This is not funny. This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous. So if people out there feel nervous, we do too. We don’t think this is funny … We are at a low point in American history and I don’t know how anybody can defend this president, even if it’s their job. Like you’ve got to have a job after this. You’ve got to look in the mirror after this. Sarah Huckabee or whoever is speaking out next. You have to look in the mirror and think about this country after this is over. You need to think of the end game here, because there is one at the rate we are going.”

Trump’s bad mood appears to source from Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from all investigations into Trump-Russian ties. This caused him to reportedly leave D.C. in a huff and rage all weekend long. And one wonders whether Trump truly realizes that Sessions’ recusal has opened the door to a special prosecutor or if he’s just, you know, mad. Brzezinski wonders if Trump even realizes that he’s president of the United States when he begins to see red and starts tweet-yelling. It’s a fair question.

