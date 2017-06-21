The D.C. Memorial For A Murdered Muslim Teen Was Set On Fire

06.21.17 1 hour ago 10 Comments

On Father’s Day, police found the body of Muslim teenager named Nabra Hassanen and soon arrested a suspect, Darwin Martinez Torres, who has been charged with murder. Although the horrific details of Hassanen’s death have led authorities to determine that there was no evidence of a hate crime, the freshly discovered vandalism of Hassanen’s memorial site only makes this dreadful story even worse.

Authorities said that Hassanen and a group of friends encountered Torres, who confronted them while they walked near a Fairfax County mosque in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was reportedly enraged during an argument with them and began to drive onto the curb. Later, he chased the teens on foot, and most of them were able to flee. Unfortunately, Hassanen could not escape, and Torres attacked his victim with a baseball bat. He then allegedly kidnapped her, and authorities have determined that she died from blunt-force trauma to her head. Hassanen’s remains were discovered in a Loudoun County pond on Sunday night.

Fox 5 in D.C. reports that Hassanen’s memorial in Dupont Circle was set ablaze on Wednesday, and police have apprehended a suspect:

DC Fire said they responded to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. and found the remains from the memorial for 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen on fire at the Dupont Memorial Fountain on Connecticut Avenue NW.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. DC Police said 24-year-old Jonathan Soloman of South Carolina was arrested in connection with the fire.

According to CNN, Hassanen’s father, Mahmoud, firmly believes that his daughter was targeted by Torres “because she’s Muslim,” and he feels there’s no way that this isn’t a hate crime. And he won’t receive any comfort from a police spokesperson’s statement that Solomon’s vandalism of his daughter’s grave “does not appear to be motivated by bias.”

(Via Washington Post, New York Daily News, CNN & Fox 5 in D.C.)

Around The Web

TAGSislamophobiaMUSLIMSNabra HassanenVANDALISM

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP