The D.C. Memorial For A Murdered Muslim Teen Was Set On Fire

On Father’s Day, police found the body of Muslim teenager named Nabra Hassanen and soon arrested a suspect, Darwin Martinez Torres, who has been charged with murder. Although the horrific details of Hassanen’s death have led authorities to determine that there was no evidence of a hate crime, the freshly discovered vandalism of Hassanen’s memorial site only makes this dreadful story even worse.
Authorities said that Hassanen and a group of friends encountered Torres, who confronted them while they walked near a Fairfax County mosque in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was reportedly enraged during an argument with them and began to drive onto the curb. Later, he chased the teens on foot, and most of them were able to flee. Unfortunately, Hassanen could not escape, and Torres attacked his victim with a baseball bat. He then allegedly kidnapped her, and authorities have determined that she died from blunt-force trauma to her head. Hassanen’s remains were discovered in a Loudoun County pond on Sunday night.
Fox 5 in D.C. reports that Hassanen’s memorial in Dupont Circle was set ablaze on Wednesday, and police have apprehended a suspect:
DC Fire said they responded to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. and found the remains from the memorial for 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen on fire at the Dupont Memorial Fountain on Connecticut Avenue NW.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. DC Police said 24-year-old Jonathan Soloman of South Carolina was arrested in connection with the fire.
According to CNN, Hassanen’s father, Mahmoud, firmly believes that his daughter was targeted by Torres “because she’s Muslim,” and he feels there’s no way that this isn’t a hate crime. And he won’t receive any comfort from a police spokesperson’s statement that Solomon’s vandalism of his daughter’s grave “does not appear to be motivated by bias.”
What if the headline read “The D.C. Memorial For A Teen Murdered By An Illegal ALien Was Set On Fire”, would that seem dark? That headline is just as accurate. The only thing dark is the spin Uproxx puts on things.
I think mentioning him being an illegal alien is the only spin. Why is that relevant to a hate crime?
The reason it’s labeled as a road rage crime is because someone in the group of youngsters allegedly threw a beverage at the perp’s car.
The news media hasn’t been consistently forthcoming with this portion of the perp’s claimed narrative.
What I don’t get is why did all her “friends” run off and leave her?
“And he won’t receive any comfort from a police spokesperson’s statement that Solomon’s vandalism of his daughter’s grave “does not appear to be motivated by bias.””
The kid tried to burn several items from the park. It’s terrible when you really had your fingers crossed for racism and it doesn’t work out. At least you didn’t call the memorial a grave in an attempt to sensationalize.
None of that added info changes the heinousness of the crime and circumstances around memorial. Its very disturbing.