While the case against Danny Masterson has stalled in the courts, Netflix’s response to the rape allegations against the actor has brought some form of judgment to the matter. The streaming giant dropped Masterson from The Ranch after heavy criticism ahead of the release of the second half of the sitcom’s second season. But they were far from done it seems, dropping the executive who unknowingly told one of Masterson’s accusers that he didn’t believe the accusations according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Andy Yeatman, director of global kids content at Netflix, was let go from Netflix on Monday over his early December comments, made on the sidelines of a children’s soccer game. The Netflix exec is said to have not known that he was speaking to one of the accusers.

“Mr. Yeatman is no longer employed at Netflix,” a Netflix spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday in a statement. Reached by email, Yeatman declined to comment.