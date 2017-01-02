Donald Trump has made countless ridiculous claims throughout his campaign, election victory and ongoing transition. They range in content, length, and believably, though they often pertain to what his most recent boast about “know[ing] things that other people don’t know” about Russia’s alleged email hacking — knowledge.
And not just general knowledge, but knowing what’s best for America while claiming current and outgoing elected officials — many of them schooled experts — do not. Hence the gimmick behind New Yorker cartoonist Will McPhail’s latest for the weekly magazine, which is causing quite a stir on Twitter.
McPhail shared the cartoon on Twitter Monday morning, a week ahead of its scheduled publication, by saying “Hello politics, my names Will.” In the cartoon, a black-shirted man stands above the other passengers aboard an airplane and exclaims, “These smug pilots have lost touch with regular passengers like us. Who thinks I should fly the plane?” In addition to the speaker, roughly half of the people seen on the flight raise their hands in agreement.
As of this writing, McPhail’s tweet has earned over 4,500 retweets and almost 6,500 likes. No wonder so many journalists, political pundits, and Twitter trolls have taken a liking (or not) to the new cartoon and the implied anti-Trump and Trump supporter sentiments therein.
This isn’t just politics though. THis is the same thing when it is people who did their research online and know more than doctor or scientists who have spent years learning about their subjects.
@Nolan Void’s statements are the most apt.
It’s almost like politician and pilot are really not good comparisons. I haven’t heard a lot of people sitting around talking about the corruption of pilots or how pilots are spending our tax money waste fully. To be honest this packs less of a “punch” than most marmaduke cartoons
Exhibit A in why people maintain Republicans lack a sense of humor.
The analogy is between the plane/pilot and our country/president. Just because YOU maintain that the same criticisms do not apply to both situations not mean the basic analogy doesn’t work.
The New Yorker is the most social elite magazine in the world. The mouthpiece of the bourgeoisie hating the proletariat? Whoever heard such a thing?
Points for invoking irrelevant class-based talking points.
The cartoon is about someone with zero experience in politics thinking he is more qualified to be president. And in this case, we are talking about Donald Trump, a man who claims to be a billionaire many times over.