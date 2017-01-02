One from this week's @NewYorker. Hello politics, my names Will. pic.twitter.com/5LfNYnOgMA — Will McPhail (@WillMcPhail) January 2, 2017

Donald Trump has made countless ridiculous claims throughout his campaign, election victory and ongoing transition. They range in content, length, and believably, though they often pertain to what his most recent boast about “know[ing] things that other people don’t know” about Russia’s alleged email hacking — knowledge.

And not just general knowledge, but knowing what’s best for America while claiming current and outgoing elected officials — many of them schooled experts — do not. Hence the gimmick behind New Yorker cartoonist Will McPhail’s latest for the weekly magazine, which is causing quite a stir on Twitter.

McPhail shared the cartoon on Twitter Monday morning, a week ahead of its scheduled publication, by saying “Hello politics, my names Will.” In the cartoon, a black-shirted man stands above the other passengers aboard an airplane and exclaims, “These smug pilots have lost touch with regular passengers like us. Who thinks I should fly the plane?” In addition to the speaker, roughly half of the people seen on the flight raise their hands in agreement.

As of this writing, McPhail’s tweet has earned over 4,500 retweets and almost 6,500 likes. No wonder so many journalists, political pundits, and Twitter trolls have taken a liking (or not) to the new cartoon and the implied anti-Trump and Trump supporter sentiments therein.