It’s only been four days since Donald Trump answered a reporter’s question over his silence on four slain U.S. soldiers by wildly claiming that “Obama and other presidents” did not make phone calls to the families of fallen soldiers — but it feels like forever. Instead of just apologizing and backtracking, of course Trump had to turn it into a whole Thing, and one of the latest developments is Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson getting involved to allege that Trump disrespected a grieving widow when he did finally make a dang call.

It’s all just so exhausting, frankly, and now all out war may as well have been declared between Wilson, who is talking to any outlet who will listen; and members of the GOP, who are attempting to discredit her at every turn. And that leads us to Newt Gingrich, who made the following remarks on Fox News on Friday morning that I present entirely without commentary.

“The American political system allows a wide range of people to win elections. That doesn’t mean they’re wise, that doesn’t mean they’re knowledgeable, it doesn’t mean that they have any sense of decency, it means they won an election. Ah, and I think what you saw is a very simple contrast, a man who has served his country for over forty years, risked his life, lost his son, dedicated himself to defending America — and frankly a politician who doesn’t know anything, has no shame, no sense of understanding, and can’t figure out the time has come to keep [her] mouth shut.”

You tell it, Newty Toot! This is the honestly the kind of frank, open candor we’ve been looking for from the Republican party since the 2016 election.