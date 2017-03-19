As Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the situation with North Korea once again continues to escalate. Days after saying the U.S. wouldn’t rule out “preemptive action” against DPRK over their nuclear threats, Kim Jong-un has announced that the nation has taken another step forward in their long-range rocket goals.
According to BBC News, Korea tested a new “high-thrust engine” that is being heralded as a “great leap forward” for the nation and its rocket ambitions:
Leader Kim Jong-un declared the test “a new birth” for the North’s rocket industry, state news agency KCNA said.
He said the engine would help North Korea achieve world-class satellite launch capability, it added.
After personally overseeing the test, Mr Kim “emphasized that the world will soon witness the great significance of the epoch-making victory we achieved today”, KCNA reported, adding that it marked the birth of the country’s rocket industry.
