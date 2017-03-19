Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the situation with North Korea once again continues to escalate. Days after saying the U.S. wouldn’t rule out “preemptive action” against DPRK over their nuclear threats, Kim Jong-un has announced that the nation has taken another step forward in their long-range rocket goals.

According to BBC News, Korea tested a new “high-thrust engine” that is being heralded as a “great leap forward” for the nation and its rocket ambitions: