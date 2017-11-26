Getty Image

In 2017, Nazis are still very much bafflingly present in America, even bringing deadly summer violence to Charlottesville. Proud Nazi Richard Spencer still manages to spread his message while displaying scant intelligence, and white supremacists have also managed to drag pizza into their platform. For whatever reason, the New York Times decided to wade into the debate in a very unsavory way — with a profile called “A Voice of Hate in America’s Heartland” that paints a sympathetic portrait of a white supremacist who loves to shop at Target and eat at Panera in suburban Ohio.

Not to mention that the writer, Richard Fausset, interviewed his subject at an Applebee’s. He literally describes Tony Hovater as “the Nazi sympathizer next door” who thinks that Adolf Hitler truly “believed he was fighting for his people and doing what he thought was right.” Further, Hovater is referred to as “polite and low-key” — words that echo President Trump’s argument (at a bonkers press conference) that the tiki-torch wielding white supremacists and Nazis at Charlottesville included some “very fine people.” Yes, the NY Times sort-of did a “both sides” piece that had the effect of humanizing a Nazi.

The feature immediately led to The Atlantic publishing a scathing parody, and needless to say, Twitter wasn’t thrilled about being told that Nazis are ordinary people, just like you and I!