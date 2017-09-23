Getty Image

Just days after a devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico City, killing over 200 people, on Saturday morning just after 8:00 a.m., the southern state of Oaxaca was hit with another quake that’s currently being calculated at a 6.2 magnitude. According to the AP, the director of Mexico’s disaster agency says that Saturday morning’s earthquake is an aftershock of the 8.1 quake that hit on September 7 off the country’s southern coast.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Oaxaca, Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey https://t.co/DinUw9KAhD https://t.co/1KJZlmZ4pQ — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2017

In an area that’s already seen so much devastation, local residents are on edge, prompting them to flee homes and buildings.