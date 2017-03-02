How Many Elections Have The US Interfered With?

Report: The Obama Administration Worked To Preserve Proof Of Russian Hacking In Its Final Days

Processed with VSCO with t1 preset
Features Writer
03.01.17

Getty Image

According to a report from The New York Times, the Obama administration worked tirelessly to ensure that intelligence that pointed to Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election was preserved. Former officials say that the undertaking had a twofold purpose: “to ensure that such meddling isn’t duplicated in future American or European elections, and to leave a clear trail of intelligence for government investigators.”

Dutch and British allies disclosed information regarding meetings between Russian officials close to Vladimir Putin and members of the Trump campaign in various European cities to three former American officials who wished to remain anonymous. Additionally, American intelligence uncovered various communication between Russian officials and members of Trump’s inner team.

Despite these reports and others, Trump has repeatedly denied any ties to Russia. Many in the Obama administration suspected that the Trump administration knew and helped enable Russian email hacking during the election, but that investigation is still ongoing. Trump White House spokesman Sean Spicer denied the veracity of these suspicions, chalking them up to the left being sore losers.

“The only new piece of information that has come to light is that political appointees in the Obama administration have sought to create a false narrative to make an excuse for their own defeat in the election. There continues to be no there, there.”

However, considering the current White House team’s drastic attempts to ensure that any unflattering story about Russian ties are buried — even using tactics that went against a decade of proper procedure — perhaps Obama’s team had the right idea. The House and the Senate are both heading up their own investigations into Russian interference using intel from the FBI and other agencies, however, the Obama administration had so little faith in Trump’s team’s ability to keep their promises that they worked until literally the final hours of their time in the White House to ensure that the incriminating data was preserved.

With the continually growing scope of Russian interference, the information left behind by the Obama team is surely invaluable to investigators and allies alike.

(Via The New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGSBARACK OBAMAdonald trumpelection 2016RUSSIArussian hack
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP