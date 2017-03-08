9 Stories We Want To See On 'American Crime Story'

O.J. Simpson Could Be Loose Again Much Sooner Than Anyone Thought

03.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was a massive hit for FX, bringing in huge ratings and winning nine Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, and two Golden Globes. It topped our Best Shows of 2016 poll, but there’s at least one person who disagrees with the ranking: O.J. Simpson. The running back-turned-actor-turned-convict reportedly “hates” American Crime Story, despite not having seen an episode. The televisions at Lovelock Correctional Center, where Simpson is currently serving a 9-to-33 year prison sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon (as opposed to a life sentence for that… other trial), get cable, but not FX.

He might be able to check it out soon, though.

Around The Web

TAGSo.j. simpson
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP