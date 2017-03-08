O.J. Simpson Could Be Loose Again Much Sooner Than Anyone Thought

Getty Image

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was a massive hit for FX, bringing in huge ratings and winning nine Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, and two Golden Globes. It topped our Best Shows of 2016 poll, but there’s at least one person who disagrees with the ranking: O.J. Simpson. The running back-turned-actor-turned-convict reportedly “hates” American Crime Story, despite not having seen an episode. The televisions at Lovelock Correctional Center, where Simpson is currently serving a 9-to-33 year prison sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon (as opposed to a life sentence for that… other trial), get cable, but not FX.

He might be able to check it out soon, though.