Melissa Gilbert Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By Oliver Stone During An Audition In 1991

11.21.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Oliver Stone already made some waves in the early moments of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, defending the disgraced movie mogul. Stone quickly walked this back after a negative reaction, but it did seem like he was putting some spotlight on his own life inadvertently.

And while there’s no direct connection to Weinstein, Stone is now facing accusations of sexual harassment from actress and former Screen Actors Guild president Melissa Gilbert. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s satellite radio show, Gilbert hinted at her own past with sexual harassment and seemed to leery of naming any names at first according to Deadline:

“I’m actually sitting here telling you this story, afraid to say his name, because I’m worried about backlash,” she said in the interview. After being reluctant she eventually said, “Oh f*** it! It was Oliver Stone, and it was The Doors.”

“I never really talked about it — and it was all because I had said something and embarrassed him publicly,” she said. “He wrote this special scene that he wanted me to do for him physically in the casting room, and it was humiliating and horrid.” She adds, “He got me back and it hurt.”

Around The Web

TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINMELISSA GILBERTOLIVER STONEsexual harassmentTHE DOORS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP