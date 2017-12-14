It didn’t take long for Omarosa Manigault Newman to get ahead of the rumors swirling about her so-called White House resignation, which was reportedly tendered to her by General John Kelly and involved a lot of metaphorical kicking and screaming, ending with her being removed from the property with her White House passes terminated. On Thursday morning Omarosa sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to spin her departure from the Trump administration.

“I resigned, and I didn’t do that in the residence as it’s being reported,” she told Strahan. “John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White House, and we had a very candid conversation. And I wanted to make the one year mark, that was one of the goals I set out to, and then get back to my life.”

When Strahan followed up, asking her point blank whether or not she’s refuting the fact that she was fired, Omarosa said that those rumors were “100 percent false.” She went on to claim that if the confrontation had gone down as it’s being reported, that there would be “pictures of video” from bystanders who were attending a Christmas party in the White House.

Without naming her by name, Omarosa went on to attribute the line of reporting to “one person,” CNN’s April Ryan. “No one else is reporting what she’s reporting,” she continued. “And this is the one person who attacked me the last year, so you know that this is personal.”