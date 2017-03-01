Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back when everyone was Wednesday-morning quarterbacking the election, Michael Moore’s demonstrated predictive abilities led to a further bit of advice for Democrats. He mused that the party should get serious about nominating someone beloved by the public, so maybe Oprah would be ideal for winning an election. That’s not a new notion, for many have said the same thing — mostly jokingly — about the endlessly popular former talk-show host and media mogul. In an interview with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein, Oprah reveals that the thought has passed through her head.

Rubenstein broached the subject: “Have you ever thought that, given the popularity you have — we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women — that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?” He doesn’t mention Trump’s name, nor does Oprah, but it’s pretty obvious where this conversation is going … shade against Trump.

Sure enough, Oprah says that she “never considered the question, even a possibility,” but now that a reality star has been elected to the highest office in the land, things look a little different. Oprah is no longer shutting the door on the possibility: “I just thought, ‘Oh… oh?'”

Rubenstein continued to press the issue: “Because, it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.” And Oprah played along: “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough’… And now I’m thinking — OH.”

That was the end of the discussion, and now folks’ imaginations are running wild and wondering if this means — holy crap — that Oprah/The Rock 2020 is really a thing. They could so win. Seriously though, it doesn’t sound like Oprah cares too much or wants to give up her entire lifestyle to satisfy the people’s whims, but she’s having fun. And yes, she’s taking a shade-filled dig at the completely inexperienced commander-in-chief.

(Via Bloomberg)