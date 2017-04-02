An accidental explosion rocked a Paris suburb on Saturday and left at least 30 injured, some severely according to The Daily Mail. The explosion occurred at the Yellow Carnival in Villepinte, Paris during the lighting of a fireworks display dubbed “Mr. Carnaval.” Something went horribly wrong during the lighting and as you can see in the video above, the explosion was far more powerful than expected.

#Paris #Villepinte #explosion – a large straw doll was set on fire, this led to the explosion, which hurled the debris into the crowd -media — NewsAspect (@newsaspect) April 1, 2017