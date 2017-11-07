The Pentagon Will Investigate Why The Air Force Didn’t Report The Sutherland Springs Suspect’s Domestic Violence Conviction

11.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Following the mass shooting that killed dozens at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, authorities have learned a lot about suspected shooter Devin Patrick Kelley and his past. Kelley, like many other mass shooters, had a history of domestic violence, which led to a court martial and his bad conduct discharge from the Air Force after a conviction. To make matters worse, after a clerical error, the Air Force didn’t enter Kelley’s information into a federal database, which meant that he wouldn’t have been flagged when purchasing a firearm. Now, the Pentagon is investigating just how that clerical error happened.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday that the department’s watchdog was looking into the circumstances of the Air Force’s failure to report Kelley’s conviction to the FBI’s National Criminal Information Center database. The DoD needs “find out what’s going on,” Mattis said.

In a development that isn’t going to please Mattis and makes the Air Force look even worse, outlets are also reporting that Kelley allegedly escaped from a behavioral health center in New Mexico after being referred there by the Air Force due to his threats against Air Force officers and attempts to sneak weapons onto a base.

In February, President Trump signed a bill removing certain people with mental health issues from the national background check database. While this has no bearing on the present case, it doesn’t bode well for the future.

(Via Associated Press & NBC Houston)

Around The Web

TAGSAIR FORCEFirearmsJames Mattismass shootingsMILITARYPENTAGONsutherland springs

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP