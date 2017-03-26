Fake news is becoming so pervasive that the fallout is becoming real news. A few Pizzagate “truthers” assembled outside of the White House today in a sad protest to kickstart a more thorough investigation into the debunked conspiracy theory that stated a sex-trafficking ring was being run through a Washington D.C. pizza joint.
This whole pizzagate thing is the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever heard of. There are plenty of legit reasons to hate Hillary Clinton. Why are they focusing on a very obviously fake and stupid one