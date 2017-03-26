Steve Bannon Wrote A Shakespearean Hip-Hop Musical

A Few Pizzagate Truthers Held A Sad Protest Outside The White House Today

03.25.17 10 mins ago

Fake news is becoming so pervasive that the fallout is becoming real news. A few Pizzagate “truthers” assembled outside of the White House today in a sad protest to kickstart a more thorough investigation into the debunked conspiracy theory that stated a sex-trafficking ring was being run through a Washington D.C. pizza joint.

