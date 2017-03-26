Getty Image

Fake news is becoming so pervasive that the fallout is becoming real news. A few Pizzagate “truthers” assembled outside of the White House today in a sad protest to kickstart a more thorough investigation into the debunked conspiracy theory that stated a sex-trafficking ring was being run through a Washington D.C. pizza joint.

Couple dozen people at the WH #pizzagate protest. This is one crazy country. pic.twitter.com/eHDKiDjy4G — Will Sommer (@willsommer) March 25, 2017