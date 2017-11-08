Canadian Mounties Arrested Five Naked People After A ‘Bizarre’ And ‘Purposeful’ Car Crash

#Crime
11.08.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Thanks to their iconic uniforms and iconic fictionalized representation, most people probably assume the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are our neighbor to the north’s idea of a park ranger instead of Canada’s version of the FBI. While the RCMP deal with a lot of whimsical, high-profile crime in Canada, they also have to deal with the weird crimes, too. Case in point: arresting five naked people outside Edmonton after a car crash.

The details are truly weird. After a “purposeful collision” between a car and a truck Monday in the town of Nisku, south of Edmonton, Alberta, the Mounties arrested five people on the scene who were naked, despite the temperature being below freezing at the time. While the event was initially described as “bizarre,” authorities have learned more about the incident: a man, a woman, and six-week-old baby were “forced into a vehicle against their will” from their home.

After somehow escaping, the three were picked up by a passerby in a truck and left the scene. They were pursued by the original vehicle, which rammed the truck, causing the collision. The RCMP said they were working under the assumption that the involved parties knew each other and that drugs could be a factor. Of the five arrested people arrested by the Mounties (a man, two women, and two female youths), the two youths were released without being charged. The three adults are still in custody and face charges for kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Serial season 3 producers, get yourselves to Edmonton.

(Via Washington Post & Global News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Crime
TAGSCanadaCrimeedmontonKIDNAPPINGlaw enforcement

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP