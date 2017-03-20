Getty Image

With two significant congressional committee hearings scheduled for Monday, it should come as no surprise that Donald Trump spent his morning sharing his latest, conspiracy theory-prone thoughts with Twitter. After all, while one of the two hearings was the Senate Judicial Committee’s opening session for Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch, the other was the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Among others, FBI Director James Comey was scheduled to appear and expected to address this and related issues.

Sure enough, Comey claimed he “[had] no information that supports those tweets” about wiretapping and confirmed the FBI’s investigation into alleged links (if not collusion) between members of the Trump campaign and Russian officials. And sure enough, Trump was stark-raving mad enough to tweet about it all beforehand and in real-time. So too, as it turns out, what the official POTUS Twitter account. As The Daily Beast first reported, said account began sharing video clips from C-SPAN and “fake news” outlets like CNN and MSNBC — albeit with its own narrative twists.

Like Comey’s refusal to deny whether or not be briefed outgoing President Barack Obama about private calls made between Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn and Russia:

FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. pic.twitter.com/cUZ5KgBSYP — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

Or Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) asking NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers whether or not they possessed evidence of Russian agents adjusting vote tallies. The tweet itself, it should be noted, leaves out the details and instead determines both “the NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process”: