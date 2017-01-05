Getty Image

While Puerto Rico is best known for its vacation spots, crippling debt crisis and the Zika virus outbreak, many Americans may not realize the small island is actually an unincorporated U.S. territory. Like any other state, Puerto Rico’s government is organized around executive, legislative and judicial branches — yet aside from a single non-voting delegate in the U.S. House, the nearly 3.5 million people who live there have no representation in American politics. Hence why newly elected congressional representative Jenniffer Gonzalez wants to make Puerto Rico the 51st state by 2025.

According to Fox News, Gonzalez filed a bill at the beginning of the 115th Congress that — if passed — would lay the groundwork for a referendum granting Puerto Ricans one of two choices: statehood or independence. Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who also just took office, agreed with Gonzalez’s sentiments in his inaugural speech on Monday, which reiterated his campaign’s primary focus on achieving one of the desired vote’s two options for his constituents: