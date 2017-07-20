Will Climate Change Spell Doom For The Island Nation Of Palau? | UPROXX Reports

The Canadian Official Who Touched Queen Elizabeth II Is Blaming The Red Carpet

07.20.17 18 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s highly unusual for anyone to touch Queen Elizabeth II. The last time someone tried, it was Michelle Obama in 2009. A hug between the two caused such a flap that Buckingham Palace had to issue a statement describing the greeting as a “mutual and spontaneous display of affection and appreciation.” This time, however, the reasoning was far more simple. Canada’s Governor General David Johnson lightly rested his hand on the Queen’s elbow as she descended a flight of stairs, and appeared attentive to helping her avoid an embarrassing or painful fall. But was it really a breach of protocol?

“I’m certainly conscious of the protocol,” said Johnston, whose position as Canada’s Governor General makes him the queen’s official representative there. “I was just anxious to be sure there was no stumbling on the steps.” After all, despite her legendary drinking prowess and general good health, Queen Elizabeth is 91 years old. So Johnston wasn’t the only one eyeing the Queen carefully as she emerged from Canada House after an event to mark the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation. He later added, “It’s a little bit awkward, that descent from Canada House to Trafalgar Square, and there was carpet that was a little slippy, and so I thought perhaps it was appropriate to breach protocol just to be sure that there was no stumble.”

The Queen didn’t seem to mind. In fact, she paid little attention to the hand on her elbow. She can’t be too perturbed, either, as Johnston gave her a beautiful brooch in honor of her Jubilee.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSCanadaENGLANDGreat BritainQUEEN ELIZABETH IIUnited Kingdom

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP