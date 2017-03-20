The Blaze

Tomi Lahren — rising shock jock/commentator of Glenn Beck’s right-wing outlet, The Blaze — surprised the Internet and disgusted conservatives by coming as pro-choice while visiting The View last week. The weekend saw her become a target for incensed pro-lifers, and some folks dredged up 3-month-old audio of her labeling abortion as “murder.” Whether or not Tomi changed her stance in an attempt to generate outrage is still up for debate, but she certainly upset Beck, which may have resulted in a suspension.

Late on Monday afternoon, the Daily Caller (also a right-wing outlet) reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” confirmed that Lahren was suspended:

Lahren’s show is suspended for effect for at least one week starting Monday, according to TheDC’s sources. A source with direct knowledge of the situation previously told TheDC that Lahren’s contract with the company goes until September, but that she may leave the company before then.

Prior to this report, Beck lashed out on Twitter over one of Lahren’s follow-up tweets to her pro-choice outing. He retweeted her claim of holding diverse views, including Libertarian ones, and used the #IntellectualHonesty hashtag to emphasize his point (which was unclear, but he’s obviously upset).

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I'm human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Perhaps Beck intended to send a further message with a suspension. Neither Lahren nor Beck has commented on this report yet, but it’s only a matter of time before someone spills their feelings.

(Via Daily Caller)