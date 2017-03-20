Tomi Lahren — rising shock jock/commentator of Glenn Beck’s right-wing outlet, The Blaze — surprised the Internet and disgusted conservatives by coming as pro-choice while visiting The View last week. The weekend saw her become a target for incensed pro-lifers, and some folks dredged up 3-month-old audio of her labeling abortion as “murder.” Whether or not Tomi changed her stance in an attempt to generate outrage is still up for debate, but she certainly upset Beck, which may have resulted in a suspension.
Late on Monday afternoon, the Daily Caller (also a right-wing outlet) reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” confirmed that Lahren was suspended:
Lahren’s show is suspended for effect for at least one week starting Monday, according to TheDC’s sources. A source with direct knowledge of the situation previously told TheDC that Lahren’s contract with the company goes until September, but that she may leave the company before then.
Prior to this report, Beck lashed out on Twitter over one of Lahren’s follow-up tweets to her pro-choice outing. He retweeted her claim of holding diverse views, including Libertarian ones, and used the #IntellectualHonesty hashtag to emphasize his point (which was unclear, but he’s obviously upset).
Perhaps Beck intended to send a further message with a suspension. Neither Lahren nor Beck has commented on this report yet, but it’s only a matter of time before someone spills their feelings.
(Via Daily Caller)
Glenn needs to step up his grammar game. Commas mean something Glenn. She’s simply stating that her political views fall into three separate categories. You know, like my conservative buddy who sold dope in college to pay for abortions.
Well now that shes been ostracized by her own party and company, here’s to hoping she goes through a rebellious, naughty phase. I hear playboy is doing nudes again.
Would definitely bang
Party of tolerance!
I personally think she is shit but I really don’t think she should lose her job over this. Free speech is free speech.
I agree, but she isn’t fired, just suspended. probably for just a week. This is more about the free publicity than the outrage. Haven’t heard from her in a while.
Agreed. She did make sense
Seriously. Does the company say “this is our stance on every issue” and everyone is expected to follow? Also, she could be anti-abortion for herself and pro-choice for everybody else…cuz she wants less govt in our lives and such.
Wait…so she’s on Glenn’s fucking program, and Glenn is bitching about her being pro-Trump?
Fucking theatre.