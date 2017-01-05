House Republicans Voted To Gut Ethics Committee

Trevor Noah Gleefully Illustrates How Republican Congressmen Bungled Their Attempt To Gut The Ethics Committee

01.05.17 1 hour ago

Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives made the first day of the new Congress a memorable one by attempting to gut the independent ethics committee via a surprise Monday night vote. The reaction was swift, with constituents calling to voice their displeasure and riling up the president-elect, forcing him to unleash his Kraken on Twitter. At least that’s what they would have you believe in most media reports, giving Donald Trump most of the credit for the most recent retreat over the ethics committee.

TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpethicsHouse of RepresentativesTHE DAILY SHOW

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 7 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP