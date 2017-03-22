Getty Image

With most of Trump’s administration under scrutiny these days, a little stability is a refreshing thing. While there are still plenty of question about Rex Tillerson, Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, he does seem to be doing the job without too much trouble. Sure, he’s talking pre-emptive strikes on North Korea and giving NATO the cold shoulder, but he’s also far down the list of Trump’s controversial administration at the moment.

But, according to a new interview with Independent Journal Review — the only media entity to accompany the State Department to Asia — Tillerson apparently didn’t want the job and had to have a slight push out the door: