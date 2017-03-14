Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

Rex Tillerson Used The Alias ‘Wayne Tracker’ To Discuss Climate Change Via Email While He Was Exxon’s CEO

03.13.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

New York’s fraud probe of ExxonMobil regarding whether the company misled regulators, investors, and the public of its knowledge of climate change dating back to the ’70s has led to an interesting discovery. In a letter to a state judge, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the investigation, alleges that current Secretary of State and former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson used the alias “Wayne Tracker” to communicate with senior level Exxon officials about the effects of climate change from 2008 to 2015.

Exxon spokesperson Alan Jeffers explained this alternate email was created for, “secure and expedited communications between select senior company officials and the former chairman for a broad range of business-related topics.” But the probe is suggesting that these emails, along with thousands of additional documents have been kept secret from them in what has been a lengthy and contentious legal process dating back to 2015. Senior enforcement counsel John Oleske wrote according to The Hill:

“Tillerson used this secondary email address to send and receive materials regarding important matters, including those concerning to the risk-management issues related to climate change that are the focus of [the] investigation.”

TAGSdonald trumpEXXONMOBILREX TILLERSONVLADIMIR PUTIN
