On Thursday afternoon, Richard Spencer will bring his brand of white supremacy to the University of Florida, and authorities aren’t taking any chances. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency — which has delighted the Nazi provocateur — ahead of the event which was never booked by invitation and has racked up a $600,000 security tab. Not even a local brewing company’s efforts can ease that pain, especially when one factors in the sheer number of protesters expected to greet Spencer and friends.

Reuters reports that over 3,000 people have signed up to attend a “No Nazis at UF” protest before and during Spencer’s speech. Whether or not all planned participants will show remains to be seen, but hundreds of law enforcement officers are already on the scene. University President Ken Fuchs cancelled classes that are scheduled near the venue, and he encourages all students to stay far away from the event. Fuchs also told USA Today that he believes that Spencer’s secretly hoping for violence to occur: