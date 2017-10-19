On Thursday afternoon, Richard Spencer will bring his brand of white supremacy to the University of Florida, and authorities aren’t taking any chances. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency — which has delighted the Nazi provocateur — ahead of the event which was never booked by invitation and has racked up a $600,000 security tab. Not even a local brewing company’s efforts can ease that pain, especially when one factors in the sheer number of protesters expected to greet Spencer and friends.
Reuters reports that over 3,000 people have signed up to attend a “No Nazis at UF” protest before and during Spencer’s speech. Whether or not all planned participants will show remains to be seen, but hundreds of law enforcement officers are already on the scene. University President Ken Fuchs cancelled classes that are scheduled near the venue, and he encourages all students to stay far away from the event. Fuchs also told USA Today that he believes that Spencer’s secretly hoping for violence to occur:
Spencer and his supporters will thrive on any confrontation brought by anti-fascist protesters, warned university President Kent Fuchs. They hope to provoke the same violent clashes that broke out during an August rally in Charlottesville, Va., that left one woman dead.
“Now, for the first time in the history of our nation, very different racist groups are coming together under one person who speaks their language and their words and speaks their views on racism and white supremacy,” Fuchs said. “They’re coming to campus with the intentions of confrontation and with the intention of having all of us repeat their view on the world.”
Jesus. Just stay the fuck away from these assholes.
How I wish that it was called Florida University instead. So all students who show up to protest can wear the school sweatshirts reading FU directly at this tool.