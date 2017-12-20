Getty Image

Rosie O’Donnell was one of millions of Americans who awaited news of the inevitable passing of the GOP tax bill, which went down shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The bill passed straight down party lines in the Senate with lone holdout Jeff Flake (R-AZ) eventually getting with the program even after publicly uttering noises of dissent. And O’Donnell did not sit idly by and spectate but, apparently, tweet-attempted to sway Flake and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) with an offer of $2 million apiece (in cash!) if they’d kill the tax bill by voting against it.

Yes, the former self-declared “Queen of Nice” may have tried to publicly bribe two on-the-fence Republican senators in multiple tweets. Below, she made this request in her typically “poetic” style of tweeting: “NO NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan DM me jeff no sh*t 2 million cash each.”

O’Donnell also (possibly, it’s hard to tell) accused Collins of betraying all women with this tax vote while encouraging the female senator to “dear god ask for forgiveness redeem ur soul tomorrow.”

No one really knows if O’Donnell was simply trolling or seriously trying to bribe these senators but if it’s a case of the latter, she’d best be careful. Under federal law, it’s illegal to attempt to influence official acts (including legislative votes) of public officials with offers of money. As one can imagine, the social media backlash against O’Donnell’s tweets got ugly and saw Ben Shapiro tweet, “LOCK HER UP!” To which O’Donnell responded, “suck my d*ck ben.”

(Via Cornell LLI)