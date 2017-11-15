Roy Moore’s Attorney Bizarrely Invokes An MSNBC Host’s ‘Diverse Background’ In A Cringeworthy Appearance

11.15.17 2 hours ago 9 Comments

Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with underage women, Senate candidate Roy Moore promised to start suing publications. Instead of zeroing in on the Washington Post or the New Yorker, Moore’s new attorney, Trenton Garmon, sent a typo-ridden, incomprehensible letter to the publisher of AL.com, accusing the website of “defamation, libel, slander, fraud, malice, suppression, wantonness, conspiracy, and negligence.” Less than 24 hours later, Garmon appeared on MSNBC and did something even more cringeworthy.

Garnon suggested that Ali Velshi, a Canadian with Indian and South African parents, had a “background” that would help him make sense of Moore dating teens in his 30s. In the above clip, Garmon says that “culturally speaking, there are differences” before segueing to how “cool” it is that Velshi has such a “diverse background.”

Co-host Stephanie Ruhle jumped in to ask, “What does Ali’s background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?”

“In other countries there’s arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage,” Garmon said.

“Ali’s from Canada,” Ruhle replied.

Around The Web

TAGSALI VELSHIAlleged Sexual AssaultLAWYERSmsnbcRoy MooreSEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassment

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP