Lol: Moore Lawyer to Ali Velshi: They have child marriage where you’re from (Canada), right? pic.twitter.com/hGF588dIR7
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 15, 2017
Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with underage women, Senate candidate Roy Moore promised to start suing publications. Instead of zeroing in on the Washington Post or the New Yorker, Moore’s new attorney, Trenton Garmon, sent a typo-ridden, incomprehensible letter to the publisher of AL.com, accusing the website of “defamation, libel, slander, fraud, malice, suppression, wantonness, conspiracy, and negligence.” Less than 24 hours later, Garmon appeared on MSNBC and did something even more cringeworthy.
Garnon suggested that Ali Velshi, a Canadian with Indian and South African parents, had a “background” that would help him make sense of Moore dating teens in his 30s. In the above clip, Garmon says that “culturally speaking, there are differences” before segueing to how “cool” it is that Velshi has such a “diverse background.”
Co-host Stephanie Ruhle jumped in to ask, “What does Ali’s background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?”
“In other countries there’s arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage,” Garmon said.
“Ali’s from Canada,” Ruhle replied.
Good. God
*cue dueling banjos”
So the lawyer isn’t denying that Moore likes underage girls, he’s trying to justify it with comparisons to foreign countries where underage marriage is socially acceptable? This is what happens when you get your law degree from Trump University.
The fact that a xenophobe is trying use other countries cultures as justification for his actions is the richest of ironies.
I saw this when it happened. It is the perfect example of the “throw everything and see what sticks” defense:
1) Moore did not date or molest anyone, including teenage girls.
2) Moore always asked for parents permission before dating any girl.
3) There are cultural, and therefore understandable and acceptable, reasons why one MAY date teenage girls.
4) The accusers are not liars, but there is more to learn about them and the story.
In other words whatever helps his defense- the accept that. If it doesn’t, then try and wait it all out until the election.
What I gain from all this: Republicans have no issues with child molesters as long as they are pro Trump and anti Hillary.
“Now, I’m no big city lawya, but I can tell ya that where I come from, brown people are the real pedophiles.”
“Whatabout countries where I assume pedophilia is legal?”
“Whatabout those 72 virgins in Isis heaven? Surely some of them are underage”
“Whatabout Hillary’s emails? Whatabout Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky? Whatabout Benghazi”
(cue Lionel Hutz) “I rest my case”
Alabama finally proves to the rest of the US that the stereotypes are true.
“Surely that brown guy over there gets what I’m talking about, I’ll just assume he’s from some third-world shithole where 9 year old girls get married to 50 year old men.”