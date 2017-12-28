You would think failed Republican candidate Roy Moore would have already moved on after losing to Democratic opponent Doug Jones in Alabama’s special election for its empty U.S. Senate seat. Yet here we are, over two and a half weeks later, and the former Alabama Supreme Court judge accused of sexual misconduct with minors has stubbornly refused to concede the race. He even began asking for more money to create an “election integrity fund” to investigate possible voter fraud, which seems to be the impetus behind his campaign’s most recent efforts to delay the election’s certification.
According to a complaint filed by the Moore campaign, the state should delay certifying the election results “until a full investigation of voter fraud is conducted.” Why? Because as Moore and many of his more conspiratorial supporters have alleged since the race, “out-of-state residents had been allowed to vote.” Per AL.com:
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” Moore said. “We call on Secretary of State Merrill to delay certification until there is a thorough investigation of what three independent election experts agree took place: election fraud sufficient to overturn the outcome of the election.”
The complaint, which was filed with the Montgomery Circuit Court on Wednesday, includes individual affidavits from “three national election integrity experts” who claim “election fraud occurred” with a “seasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty.” The paperwork also features a polygraph test Moore took that confirms, per his campaign, that the allegations of sexual misconduct levied against him before the special election are “completely false,” because of course it does. According to CNN, Moore is also demanding “a new special election” be held.
Roy Moore should probably follow Vanity Fair‘s advice and take up knitting.
UPDATE #1 – 9:15am EST: CNN spoke with Alabama’s Secretary of State, John Merrill, who insists that he will not postpone certification of the election results despite Moore’s attempt to block them.
At this point I don’t think that anybody is surprised by anything this guy does. That being said, this piece of shit should just go away.
Wow. Shocked by this. He’d seemed like such a well-adjusted reasonable person with no indication of being a creepy insane asshole prior to this.
I’m not a fan of lists, especially John List. But we need to keep a list of all the Republicans who supported this guy so we never forget the people who put their party above doing the right thing with a pedophile.
Some of the “evidence” cited by Moore included a “highly unusual” 47% voter turnout in Jefferson County. Jefferson County is heavily black. So basically, Moore is saying “a lot of black people came out to vote and I think that’s a crime.”
And they were allowed to vote!
(not for a lack of trying to suppress it… [www.slate.com])
“A lot of black people came out to vote and they weren’t supposed to.”
@Al
“Voting irregularities” is Republican-speak for “too many minorities voted.”
I’d just like to point out that there is zero proof that Roy Moore “passed a polygraph test.” What he did was file an affidavit attesting that he took one and passed it. No information provided as to who administered the test, how they administered it, or even what questions were asked.
If I were a betting man, I’d bet that he didn’t take one and he’s fucking lying in his affidavit. Since he’s beholden to God’s law above man’s law, I doubt that Roy Moore as an officer of the court gives a fat flying fuck about lying in an affidavit.
Never mind the fact that a lie detector test proves nothing.
Expect Trump to do the same thing if he is still around to participate in the 2020 election.