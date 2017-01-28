Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Russians Suspected Of Aiding Foreign Investigations Into Trump And Hacking Are Being Arrested And Possibly Murdered

01.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The fallout from the U.S.-Russian hacking scandal continues, as The Telegraph reports that an ex-KGB chief who is believed to have helped former British spy Christopher Steele compile the infamous “Golden Showers” dossier on Donald Trump, appears to have been have been murdered in Moscow. The latest development peels back another layer to the controversial Russian hacking scandal, as experts believe the Kremlin may have covered it up.

The infamous Russian dossier compiled by Steele has brewed controversy since its release in January. Revealed in the documents is Trump’s teams reported ties to the Russian government and the controversial golden showers accusation. Trump has vehemently denied all the claims and waged a war against the press for revealing it. And it looks like Russia is looking to put a kibosh on it as well.

