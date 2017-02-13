Donald Trump’s 31-year-old senior policy advisor, Stephen Miller — the architect of the Muslim ban — executed a messy round of Sunday talk show appearances that played like Kellyanne Conway needed a last-minute day off. Granted, the lies were all still present and accounted for. Miller read a series of false statements (including fictitious high praise for Sean Spicer’s truth-telling abilities) from a prompter and awkwardly defended Trump’s continued false claims about voter fraud.
Miller grew outraged when host George Stephanopoulos repeatedly reminded him that there was no evidence of voter fraud. The advisor robotically railed over what he called a “scandal” for which the media needs to wake up and “stop the presses.” Donald Trump later praised him for a “great job!”
Well, Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough couldn’t believe that Trump was praising “that kid who embarrassed the White House this morning.” He fired off a few tweets to illustrate his appalled reaction.
Co-host Mika Brzezinski also tweeted how “embarrassed” she felt to be watching Miller and Kellyanne Conway on cable news, which she called “beyond sad for our country.”
Anytime these republican people get criticized they always turn it into a dick measuring contest. “Hey, I get better ratings than you!” As if ratings meant quality.
That’d like if you called a high school dropout an idiot who’s not doing anything with his life, and his comeback is “Yeah, well, CHECK OUT MY FUCKING AWESOME CAR, BRO. YOU SUCK. WHAT DO YOU DRIVE?”