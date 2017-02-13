Getty Image

Donald Trump’s 31-year-old senior policy advisor, Stephen Miller — the architect of the Muslim ban — executed a messy round of Sunday talk show appearances that played like Kellyanne Conway needed a last-minute day off. Granted, the lies were all still present and accounted for. Miller read a series of false statements (including fictitious high praise for Sean Spicer’s truth-telling abilities) from a prompter and awkwardly defended Trump’s continued false claims about voter fraud.

Miller grew outraged when host George Stephanopoulos repeatedly reminded him that there was no evidence of voter fraud. The advisor robotically railed over what he called a “scandal” for which the media needs to wake up and “stop the presses.” Donald Trump later praised him for a “great job!”

Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Well, Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough couldn’t believe that Trump was praising “that kid who embarrassed the White House this morning.” He fired off a few tweets to illustrate his appalled reaction.

I hope the president is talking about The Steve Miller Band and not that kid who embarrassed the White House this morning. #SweatsLikeMarco https://t.co/IqHiOXtE3V — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 13, 2017

Miller was awful on every level. When I hear the White House praising him, they sound like they're living in an alternative universe. https://t.co/rXkTTNJI4D — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 13, 2017

Co-host Mika Brzezinski also tweeted how “embarrassed” she felt to be watching Miller and Kellyanne Conway on cable news, which she called “beyond sad for our country.”