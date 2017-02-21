WH: Trump has been “very forceful” with denunciation of people who seek to attack people because of their religion https://t.co/aEXkkq3YJm — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) February 21, 2017

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seemed to be at his wit’s end again. While referring to criticism surrounding Trump’s tardy response to the recent wave of anti-Semitic threats in the country, Spicer lamented, “It’s never good enough.”

Spicer was asked to respond to the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect’s comments that Trump’s condemnation of anti-Semitic threats was “a pathetic asterisk of condescension.” Trump also recently snapped at a Jewish reporter, who had asked him to address the threats, so the group has cause for concern. Spicer deflected this criticism and sees it as ironic, especially since they didn’t recognize Trump’s expressed commitment in other areas:

“It’s ironic that no matter how many times he talks about this that it’s never good enough. I wish that they had praised the president for his leadership in this area. Hopefully, as time continues to go by they recognize his commitment to civil rights, to voting rights, to equality for all Americans.”

He seemed to be a bit frustrated with the questions, which has been the usual routine for him. Later on when asked how Trump will address threats to the Jewish community, he remained mum:

“I think the president is going to do what he’s talked about since election night. It’s through deed and action, talk about how we can unify this country and speak out against hate, anti-Semitism, racism. And he’s going to continue to do that.”

Trump’s response was a bit late in the game, but as we’ve seen, this White House does things differently.