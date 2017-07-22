What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

Sean Spicer Was All Smiles As He Joined Sean Hannity To Discuss Resigning As White House Press Secretary

#Donald Trump
07.21.17 2 hours ago

Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus joined Sean Hannity on FOX to discuss what can only be described as a tumultuous day in Washington. The interview comes hot on the heels of the news that incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci will bypass Priebus and report directly to Trump while Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take over for Spicer. Surprisingly, it seems like the guy who used to avoid press by hiding in bushes couldn’t be more pleased. He was all smiles discussing his next move with Hannity.

And just minutes before Spicer and Priebus joined Hannity, the POTUS tweeted a fond farewell to his erstwhile press secretary.

