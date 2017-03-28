If you want to know why @AprilDRyan just tweeted “Lawd!!!!” — this is why. Watch the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/qIfXznVKL8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 28, 2017

It’s safe to say that the White House is incensed over the FBI and Congress’ simultaneous investigations into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia. No one’s really sure what House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes is doing, still, while suspiciously cancelling the rest of the week’s hearings, but the Russia thing is not evaporating. This means that Press Secretary Sean Spicer is feeling even punchier than usual today and lashed out at American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan in a fount of gibberish.

The above rant ranged in subject matter from “Russian” condiments to a critique of Ryan’s body language. First up, Spicey did not appreciate Ryan listing the administration’s early difficulties, specifically when she said, “You’ve got Russia.” This was the immediate response:

“I’ve said it from the day that I got here until whatever, that there is no connection. You’ve got Russia. If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.”

Spicer then ratcheted up his narrative-busting routine by (falsely) claiming that “the facts” and “every person who has been briefed” on Russia is that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin: