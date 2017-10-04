Details about alleged Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s arsenal have slowly been revealed by the police after Sunday night’s shooting, but one notable mention that keeps occurring is that Paddock used bump stocks, a rifle modifier that converts a semi-automatic gun into what amounts to an automatic using the rifle’s recoil.
Why bump stocks, which are designed to let a shooter fire more rounds in less time, are legal is a question that the Senate will soon consider after Sen. Diane Feinstein introduced legislation to ban them and other modifications that turn semi-automatic guns into (essentially) automatics.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to import, sell, manufacture, transfer or possess, in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, a trigger crank, a bump-fire device or any part, combination of parts, component, device, attachment or accessory that is designed or functions to accelerate the rate of fire of a semiautomatic rifle but not convert the semiautomatic rifle into a machine gun,” the bill states.
Feinstein has introduced gun control legislation in the past but does not appear to have the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said it was “particularly inappropriate to politicize” the shooting. “In the meantime, our priority is on tax reform, as my colleagues have indicated,” McConnell added. Fellow Republican Senators weren’t so fast to dismiss Feinstein’s idea, though:
“That’s something I think we’ll take a look at,” Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, told reporters when asked about the bump stocks and semi-automatic weapons being illegally converted to fire fully automatic.
Another Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said it would be a “good time” to have a hearing and he suggested he would consider looking at bump stocks. “I’m not an expert on bump stocks, [but] all things that make America safer and don’t infringe on the Second Amendment, count me in,” Graham said.
“Some said we shouldn’t do this now; now is not the time. Ladies and gentlemen, when is the time going to be there?” Feinstein said at a press conference. “No better way to honor the 59 people who were slaughtered than to take action to prevent this from happening yet again. If not, when will we ever do it?”
Hold onto your hats, the Senate may actually pass this thing.
The “right to keep and bear arms”, doesn’t say jack shit about accessories though. A bump stock is not a gun. Eat that shit, you Second Amendment absolutists.
I say this as someone that is pro second amendment. Ban that shit now. while you’re at it ban geiselle triggers as well(super semi-automatic triggers). No one needs them. And even the military banned geisselle triggers. Geisselle is a trigger that only requires one pound of force to pull the trigger. Meaning you can just flutter your finger on the trigger and shoot about 30 rounds in 5 seconds out of a semi-automatic rifle or handgun.
Military ban was due to accidental discharge as the pressure weight is so light.
I’ve yet to hear any sensible reason for owning one of these from a gun owner other than “they’re fun.” They don’t aid in hunting or home defense (as they greatly decrease accuracy for the sake of increased rate of fire) and the only reason the gunman in this case used them is because he didn’t NEED to be accurate. He had thousands of people in a tightly-packed space, all he needed to do was point and spray bullets as fast as he could. So basically the only purpose they serve is to indiscriminately kill lots of people who are in a tightly packed space, or for someone to get their rocks off by shooting their semi-auto as if it were a fully-auto, purely for funsies.
Now I’m not against owning something just because it’s fun and otherwise serves no purpose, but then again, I bet shooting a fucking RPG at an outdoor range would be fun too. I’d bet that’d be a fucking hoot, to shoot that baby off and watch it blow something the fuck up. That doesn’t mean RPGs should be legal to own. And neither should bump stocks or echo triggers.