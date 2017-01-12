Last week, the 105th Congress got down to business with Senate Republicans making no secret of their priority of repealing Obamacare. They laid the groundwork by introducing a bill that would allow Congress to dismantle the Affordable Healthcare Act with one simple majority vote — and without subjecting themselves to a Democratic filibuster. And on Wednesday night, the Senate passed their budget blueprint by a 51-48 vote after Democrats staged a “highly unusual protest,” which led to a “marathon” session. Now, a simple majority vote could replace Obamacare without much warning.
Neither the Senate GOP nor the Trump administration have provided many details on the definition of “Trumpcare” or what an Obamacare appeal would mean for millions of Americans who could instantly lose healthcare benefits. During Donald Trump’s rambling news conference on Wednesday, he said he would announce his own plan with a repeal happening “essentially simultaneously.” Trump hopes to do that soon, after the confirmation of his desired secretary of health and human services (Representative Tom Price from Georgia).
The bill that was passed is procedural, so doesn’t do much now but will ease the GOP path whenever the mystery Obamacare replacement surfaces. So, a lot of vagueness remains along with an imminent threat, which isn’t the greatest path to achieving unity. According to CNN, the Senate interplay was theatrical, and Bernie Sanders led the late-night protests:
Senators were bleary-eyed as they walked quickly to the exits, wrapping up the final vote a little before 1:30 a.m.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the top Democrat who led the late-night fight against a repeal, said the protest could be a sign of things to come as the fight stretches on.
“I think it’s important for this country to know this was not a usual thing, this is a day which lays the groundwork for 30 million people to be thrown off their health insurance,” Sanders said. “And if that happens, many of these people will die.”
Also notably, former GOP presidential candidate and Senator Rand Paul vocally opposed the bill (because there’s no replacement in hand). In addition, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein was not present for the vote.
Republicans are moving swiftly, even before Trump takes office, to repeal Obama’s namesake, which 20 million Americans rely on for healthcare. The protests by Democrats (and Rand Paul) ultimately couldn’t stop the budget blueprint from passing, but the opposition is at least showing that the GOP won’t be allowed to move forward on healthcare without a fight.
(Via New York Times & CNN)
Hallelujah!
Agreed. The first step off the plank.
@OhMyBalls I am legitimately curious as to why this makes you happy…do you understand the ramifications of repealing something without a plan in place to replace it?
It hasn’t been repealed yet. The fact that they are addressing the current broken system pleases me a great deal. I understand people’s trepidation but am confident nearly any system, including a return to the pre Obamacare model will be an improvement.
No, he’s an idiot. I’ve asked him several times and he dodgothe question. Spineless.
Well you better hope it’s an improvement because it’s going to be Trumpcare moving forward and the GOP are going to own it 100% just like the Democrats owned Obamacare. You break it, you buy it.
Balls, do you realize it took two years for Obamacare to even pass? If they completely repeal it, there won’t be any system to go back to. They have no quick scheme to actually fix anything. what you are supporting is chaos and the death of innocent Americans.
The ACA needs a lot of work, but repealing it without a replacement plan in place will be disastrous.
They could have fixed this over the last few years, but they didnt want the credit to go to Obama. Thats what sucks about politics, Congress hurt a shit ton of people and businesses to make sure that the credit wouldnt ultimately fall to Obama. The rallying cry went from “Nobody wants this” to “Repeal and replace”, but they could have made changes to help make the Affordable Care Act much better. Shit, even Obama said recently he doesnt care what its called as long as people are insured. He would applaud any improvements made.
Lots of folks miss the reality the President is not a whole lot more than a stick figure who’s supposed to be able to speak well and carry themselves with dignity as a representation of America. The Donald doesn’t fit that, clearly. However, back to what I was getting at, Congress drives the government. I’m not a fan of the ACA. I love the idea of providing coverage to those who were at one time denied pre-ACA. However, the execution of the ACA is piss poor. Needs lots of revisions. Wouldn’t kill it until there was a firm plan on place to replace it. But it looks like the dummies on Capital Hill are foregoing that and instead scrapping it. Always great when those who have no idea what it’s like to be a commoner make rules and regulations for the common folk. In other words, oh Fuck, I don’t like where this is headed.
I like to imagine Bernie killed the house lights and had a fog machine with some thunder SFX kick in as soon as he finished with “And if that happens, many of these people will die.”
Man, we are all just overreacting, huh?
I think overreacting would be if “Raining Blood” or “Blackened” started playing in the background
Step one: Repeal Obamacare
Step two: ?
Step three: Profit.