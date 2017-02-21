Even Fox Is Over Trump

Seth Meyers Is Just As Baffled As Sweden Over Trump’s Fictitious Terror Attack Claims

02.21.17 41 mins ago

The problem with trying to cover Trump in late night at the start of the week is that you’re always playing catch up. John Oliver talked about it before Last Week Tonight returned, pointing out that Trump does so much in the headlines that spending the time to figure out one thing leaves you behind on about a dozen other things. It’s not fun and I can’t blame Seth Meyers for still being focused on Chris Christie’s meat loaf and the president’s weird campaign rally on Saturday that put Sweden in the spotlight. There’s still some juice there, though, especially when InfoWars writers are offering to send people to Sweden to discover the truth and folks are still curious what Trump was smoking.

